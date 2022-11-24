QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.39 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $48.20 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

