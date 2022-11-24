Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 102,607 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,607 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,521 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,649,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

