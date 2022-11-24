Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 229,583 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 229,583 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,486,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 132,694 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,798,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,143,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 9,669,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,366,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

