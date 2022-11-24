Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 36,796 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,796 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,628,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,169,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,817. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $116.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

