Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,987 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,009 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after buying an additional 956,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.03. 3,623,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,636. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.