Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12). Approximately 239,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,061,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30 ($0.12).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.39) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Thursday.
Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Up 7.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.98. The firm has a market cap of £56.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23.
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi. It also holds Phalaborwa project located in South Africa.
