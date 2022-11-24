Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stake Lessened by Exor Capital LLP

Exor Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,894,851 shares during the quarter. Range Resources accounts for approximately 14.8% of Exor Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Exor Capital LLP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $153,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 3,967,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

