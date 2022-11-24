Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.