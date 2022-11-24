RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

RNWK opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $34.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.22. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in RealNetworks by 221.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Towerview LLC grew its position in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in RealNetworks by 39.2% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.