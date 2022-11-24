Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coca-Cola HBC (CCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON: CCH) recently:

11/9/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,500 ($29.56). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/9/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price target on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,750 ($32.52) to GBX 2,950 ($34.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price target on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($30.74) price target on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/11/2022 – Coca-Cola HBC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($31.93) to GBX 2,750 ($32.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,038 ($24.10). 273,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,892. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,706 ($32.00). The stock has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,555.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,940.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,893.59.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,027 ($23.97) per share, with a total value of £4,074.27 ($4,817.63). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 630 shares of company stock worth $1,244,780.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

