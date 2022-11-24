Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 2U (TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/21/2022 – 2U is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research to $9.00.

11/11/2022 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/9/2022 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

11/8/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.50 to $14.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $9.00.

11/8/2022 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00.

10/12/2022 – 2U is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in 2U by 105.6% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth $1,890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

