Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB):

  • 11/22/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$33.00.
  • 11/22/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$37.00.
  • 11/22/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$33.00.
  • 11/18/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$40.00 to C$38.00.
  • 11/18/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$46.00.
  • 11/15/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/14/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was given a new C$37.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LB traded down C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.60. 70,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,220. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.54.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24. The company had revenue of C$259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0400001 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laurentian Bank of Canada

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.