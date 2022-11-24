Reef Market Cap Hits $62.05 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $62.05 million and approximately $22.90 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reef Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,642,252,303 coins and its circulating supply is 20,642,252,003 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

