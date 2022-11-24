Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

