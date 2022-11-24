Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
