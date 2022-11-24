Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.19

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.19 and traded as high as $32.44. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 252,411 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.09) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 600 ($7.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

