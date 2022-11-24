ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Justin Leong Sells 3,777 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $229.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.87. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

