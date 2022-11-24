Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Cut by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,270,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $66.68. 2,386,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,905. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.54.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,478 shares of company stock valued at $13,378,914. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

