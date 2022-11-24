Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman Sells 9,804 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,982,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 11,847,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,883,576. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.96.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

