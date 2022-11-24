Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Tops $1,281.36 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,281.36 or 0.07748010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $136.57 million and $8.13 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,290.82594184 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5,704,869.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

