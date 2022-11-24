Round Dollar Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,350.91 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $13.71 or 0.00083001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $71,350.91 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

