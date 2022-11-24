Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.57.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 5.7 %

Autodesk stock opened at $197.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average is $198.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.