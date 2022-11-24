Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Price Target to GBX 250

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($2.96) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut TT Electronics to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut TT Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of TTGPF opened at $1.99 on Monday. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

