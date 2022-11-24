Royal Bank of Canada Increases Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 840

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.38) to GBX 711 ($8.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.31) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.51) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 726.33 ($8.59).

BEZ opened at GBX 645.50 ($7.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,588.00. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 669.50 ($7.92). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 610.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 551.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

