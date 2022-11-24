Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

International Distributions Services Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

