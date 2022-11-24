RXO (NYSE:RXO) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

RXO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $19.02 on Monday. RXO has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

RXO Company Profile

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.