Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Patrick G. Ryan Purchases 285,058 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 285,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $11,054,549.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,415,682 shares in the company, valued at $248,800,147.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ryan Specialty Trading Up 3.2 %
Ryan Specialty stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty (RYAN)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.