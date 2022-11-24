S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for 6.7% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned 1.48% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 331,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $429.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

