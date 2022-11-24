S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. nLIGHT accounts for about 1.8% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.57% of nLIGHT worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LASR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 121.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Price Performance

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 135,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,913. The firm has a market cap of $491.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

