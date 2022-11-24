S Squared Technology LLC Raises Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. ChannelAdvisor makes up about 3.8% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 620,955 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 371,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189,400 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 118.2% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 338,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 183,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair downgraded ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock remained flat at $23.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $74,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

