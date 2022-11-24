SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €19.60 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) received a €19.60 ($20.00) price objective from stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price points to a potential upside of 120.97% from the company’s current price.

SFQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

SFQ traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €8.87 ($9.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of €5.98 ($6.10) and a 12 month high of €13.32 ($13.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $402.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

