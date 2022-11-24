SafeMoon V2 Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $155.82 million and approximately $515,646.80 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.34 or 0.08566559 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00482022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.12 or 0.29574046 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2 launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,678,250,324 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

