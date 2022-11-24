Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Sells £2,864,544.78 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Peter Harrison sold 630,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.37), for a total transaction of £2,864,544.78 ($3,387,187.87).

Schroders Stock Up 1.8 %

Schroders stock opened at GBX 456.20 ($5.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 536.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,002.63. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 348 ($4.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 612 ($7.24).

Get Schroders alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($31.93) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,240.80 ($38.32).

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also

