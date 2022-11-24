Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.