Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.