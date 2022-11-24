Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Cut by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,861. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.