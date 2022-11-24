Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

TSE:SEA opened at C$16.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.75. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of C$13.83 and a twelve month high of C$28.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 566.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Tracey Meintjes sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$41,187.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,854.16.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.