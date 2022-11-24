SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SeaChange International stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.03. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $38,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

