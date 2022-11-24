Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Caleres in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $905.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Caleres by 40.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Caleres by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 35.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

