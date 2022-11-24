Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of BFH opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,916,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.23%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

