Secoo Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 28th (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 160,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,422. Secoo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

