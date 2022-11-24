Secoo Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 28th (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 28th.
Secoo Stock Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 160,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,422. Secoo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.
