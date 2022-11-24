Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTTR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,333,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 334,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,099. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.