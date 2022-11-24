SelfKey Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. SelfKey has a market cap of $19.10 million and $3.03 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

