Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.77

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.77 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 91.75 ($1.08). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 2,168,261 shares trading hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,265.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £50,050 ($59,181.74).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

