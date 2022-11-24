ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.37. 1,041,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.46 and a 200-day moving average of $436.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $679.62.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
