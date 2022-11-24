Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Director Evan H. Wax Purchases 1,100 Shares

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) Director Evan H. Wax bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $12,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,838.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Servotronics Stock Performance

Shares of SVT opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Servotronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Servotronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.

Featured Stories

