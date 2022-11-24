Shane Volk Purchases 200,000 Shares of Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX:DUN) Stock

Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX:DUN – Get Rating) insider Shane Volk purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($39,735.10).

Dundas Minerals Price Performance

About Dundas Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dundas Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for nickel, gold, rare earth, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the thirteen granted exploration licenses and one exploration license application in the Albany-Fraser Orogen, Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundas Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundas Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.