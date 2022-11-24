Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Senior Officer Sells C$54,965.24 in Stock

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Stock Performance

TSE SCL traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.07. 106,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$848.71 million and a P/E ratio of -12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Shawcor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.10.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCL. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.