Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.
Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
