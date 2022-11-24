SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

