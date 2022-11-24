Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHPPY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Signify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Signify from €43.00 ($43.88) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Signify Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

