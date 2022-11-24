Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHPPY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Signify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Signify from €43.00 ($43.88) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Signify Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Further Reading

